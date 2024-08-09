Every year on August 9th — it’s “world’s indigenous people day” and Miami is hosting a celebration, to bring harmony to us all. A holistic influencer is bringing magic feels to the magic city. From flaming hot performances to delicious food, the night promises unity.

Celebrating “World’s Indigenous Peoples Day” on August 9th is a vibe everyone can get into.

Fabienne Claude, founder of Go Green Fashionista: “This is the time that we see international culture and us as a union of co-existence. So it’s loving the earth, at the same time, just a full vibrant day of love and laughter.”

Over at Miami’s Zey Zey, Fabienne Claude is leading the way in unifying the 305 one holistic step at a time.

Fabienne Claude: “This is the eighth year. Eighth annual indigenous event. It’s a wisdom of world culture. There’s fashion, music, and art, in the midst of unifying all cultures, I always start this event with a prayer. So fun things, just the performances in general. There’s fire dancing.”

Allison “Chi” Harrison: “What I’m doing when I’m dancing is I’m connecting with the energy of the fire. That is an energy of celebration of life, light, and purification. So I just allow that to flow through me and I listen to the fire.”

For fire dancer, “Chi”, coming together as one is important.

Allison “Chi” Harrison: “To be able to come together and have a whole event that is livi-cated, I like to say livi-cated instead of dedicated, but that is livi-cated to this. It means a lot to me, to me it means a lot of evolution within us.”

There will be food, all-natural fruit drinks, a kids section, and a spa lounge.

Sharelle Hall: “Aya is a wellness collective, a holistic pharmacy, and an apothecary spa here in Miami. So we have multiple talents. We have massage therapy but, not just any massage therapy, this will be with raw shea butter from Africa. Then also we have traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture and we have also elevated head massage deriving from India.”

The “Aya” healing experience is included with your $25 event ticket.

Sharelle Hall: “I’m always looking for people who look like me. I feel like this showcases it. It highlights that these things do exist in Miami. Miami is such a smorgurburg, such a melting pot of so many different cultures, so this is beautiful to be a part of.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wisdom of World Culture

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

ZeyZey Miami: 353 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137

Tickets: https://buy.stripe.com/cN200Tfkm1aD3x65ky

