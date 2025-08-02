The Miami Heat Dancers are getting ready to hit the basketball courts with new blood. Hopefuls take their last shot to leap, kick and wow their way into the squad. Deco’s got the tea on the final dance-off, and they’re for sure bringing the heat.

Hyping up the crowd is a must for the Miami Heat Dancers … and picking the right newbies to be on the squad is a process, but an exciting one.

Gypsy Frometa: “I can’t wait to see what this season has in store for us. We have such amazing rookies coming in, and I’m just so excited to see how they’re going to bring the heat.”

More than 100 movers and shakers came to the final auditions Thursday, with their families and friends cheering them on.

Natalia Gonzalez: “It was really inspiring to see their determination and how they were able to overcome all of the challenges.”

Choosing who’s in or out starts with the Magic City.

Natalia Gonzalez: “It is super important to me when it comes to really representing our city. We are a melting pot of all diversities and all cultures, and I really want my team to represent that.”

Amariah Sands: “When I heard my name called, literally, my heart dropped. I really wasn’t expecting my name to get called at all.”

Gypsy Frometa: “Well, before my name was called, I was bawling my eyes out, because it’s just an emotional process.”

For the dancers, it’s all about bonding and friendship.

Gypsy Frometa: “Being there with my teammates, holding our hands. My name was one of the last ones to be called; it was truly very emotional.”

Amariah Sands: “I’m excited for sisterhood, and I’m definitely excited to dance on the court with the girls.”

You can catch the dance squad perform during the Miami Heat home games. Preseason kicks off at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 6.

