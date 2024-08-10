Bringing the heat to the stage is not always easy, but we know some ladies who sure can bring the heat to the court.

That’s right. The newest Miami Heat Dancers were announced Thursday night. Deco was there to celebrate the memorable moment.

The Miami Heat always bring their A-game to the court. But they’re not the only ones.

This season, they’ll be cheered on by our newest Miami Heat Dancers.

Natalia Gonzalez: “We had open auditions, about two weeks ago, and 51 ladies were selected to go into a two-week boot camp. Within those two weeks, they all were training, learning different choreographies. We had interviews, we had a photo shoot, and tonight, 31 dancers will be vying for a spot on our team.”

Can we say the stage was on fire?

But the girls didn’t have to prep alone. Rhey got a little guidance from a veteran.

Chelsea Varsaci: “This year’s audition process has been a little different for me this year. I am returning for my eighth season, so I’ve been around this environment for a very long time. These girls have been through so many more challenges, and I’ve kinda been the big sister position, kind of mentoring them, overseeing their performances and helping them mold themselves into the dancer that can potentially be a Miami Heat Dancer.”

The crowd was going wild. But after a lot of days of sweat, tears and hard work, the judges made their final decisions.

Natalia Gonzalez: “I get to know them on a more personal level, so at the end of the day, it kinda is really hard for me to make a final decision. But hopefully, we always come out on top.”

Heat fans can expect all of the glamour. It’s time to say hello to some of the new squad members.

Rachel: “Auditioning for my second season is just the best experience. I’m so excited to come back and be bigger and better.”

And this experience is not just about dancing.

Destiny: “I feel grateful, I’m super grateful to be a part of this sisterhood. I’ve actually been watching for a long time as a little girl, and just to say now that I’m a part of this team means a lot to me.”

Cheers to sisterhood, and a great season for your Miami Heat!

Natalia Gonzalez: “The fans can expect glitz and glam from our new team.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.