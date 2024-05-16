Zen, food and costumes are all waiting for you at a free Japanese Festival this weekend.

Miami Friends of the Japanese Garden is celebrating the new season with a family-friendly event. From sushi to cosplay, just roll with it.

Ichimura Miami Japan Garden on Watson Island is known to bring out your inner peace.

Rick Del Vecchio: “Around the corner, there’s a rock garden that people can sit and meditate. Folks can come here and relax, walk around the garden. It’s more of a meditation type thing, it’s not a park. It’s a nice tranquil place, and we put on three Japanese Festivals per year, which are free to the city.”

Free is always a good word. And this Sunday’s Japanese Festival is being thrown by volunteers.

Rick Del Vecchio: “We do it for the love of the community and to put on these great events, and it’s a lot of fun. We’ve got magicians that perform here, musicians, the dancers, the taiko drummers.”

To go with these beats are special dance moves.

Rick Del Vecchio: “The Bon Odori dance is a dance to celebrate the homecoming of spirits of the departed family members to bring in the new season. They’ll do that in coordination with the taiko drummers.”

And, of course, there will be food.

Rick Del Vecchio: “We have Sushi Ko, who does a great job of sushi demonstration, very entertaining. It’s free, but if you want to buy a sushi plate afterwards, it’s $10.”

You don’t have to be in fight mode to get the cash prize for this costume match-up.

Rick Del Vecchio: “We have cosplay contest that young folks and old folks can come dressed in their favorite character, and we have a stage that the city puts up. It’s interesting some of the costumes these kids come up with; it’s very creative.”

The festival will take place thus Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Friends of the Japanese Garden Free Festival

Ichimura Miami Japan Garden

1101 MacArthur Cswy

Miami, FL 33132

305-992-0703

friendsofjapanesegarden.com

