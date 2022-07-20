South Florida is in Hollywood, but we shoot a lot of movies here too, plenty of blockbusters; the Bad Boys films, Baywatch, Moonlight, just to name a few. The magic city is definitely full of talent, and Deco’s checking out a film festival that’s all about empowering the next generation of filmmakers.

Lights, camera, action.

These young creatives are ready to change the world one film at a time.

Saliha Nelson: The Miami for Social Change Youth Film Festival is a two day event geared to elevating the stories and films of youth filmmakers from around the world.

The event hosted by Urgent Inc. gives filmmakers between the ages of 14 to 24 a place to sharpen their skills.

Saliha Nelson: We will have youth screenings, workshops, Masterclasses and keynotes.

And show what they can do both in front and behind the camera, and trust me, there’s plenty to see.

Saliha Nelson: The film festival will feature short films, so no film will be over seven minutes. That’s why we’re able to showcase over 70 films over the two days.

One of the films is Malcolm’s Desk, which is directed by 19-year-old Miami-Dade College student Henry Volmar.

Henry Volmar: Malcolm’s Desk was a short film about overwork and the stresses that come along with is, so what you see through Malcolm’s point of view is what he longs for the freedom that he wanted and had before.

Another festival highlight is local filmmaker Cathleen Dean’s Wade in the Water.

Saliha Nelson: Wade in the Water is a documentary-styled film that discusses the fight for desegregated beaches in Miami during the civil rights movement here.

While the festival may be about empowering young filmmakers, it’s also about connecting them with professionals in the industry like Sergio Delavicci. The actor starred in John Wick three.

Sergio Delavicci: It’s an honor, it’s an honor to be one of the main headliners at the youth film festival. It’s very refreshing to see young talent and it’s very inspirational, and motivating.

The film festival starts this Thursday at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater.