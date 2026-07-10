We’ve all heard the phrase. Miami is one big melting pot. Well now, one local food truck is putting that idea on a plate. From Asian to Caribbean flavors, the unique pairing of two cultures are winning customers over one bite at a time.

Two Flamingos and One Truck. No, it’s not the beginning of a riddle, but one of Miami’s tastiest food trucks.

In a city known for flavor, this food truck is combining two unique cultures on one plate.

Wesley Corneille: “Our food concept is a fusion of Asian and Caribbean. Caribbean being that I’m Haitian, so we do a little mixture of Korean and Haitian creole food.”

This melting pot of spices and deliciousness didn’t happen over night.

Wesley Corneille: “Growing up, watching my mom cook in the kitchen, I was with her side by side. And by me traveling to Asia. I picked up on some really good ideas”

And boom! Two Flamingos and One Truck was born.

Now, lets get into some of the food.

Wesley Corneille: “You have ‘Ahi Tuna Taco.’ It’s a tuna based taco on a wanton with some sweet chili, avocado crema, and garlic aioli.”

If that’s got your mouth watering, just wait until you try the Korean ribs.

Wesley Corneille: “They’re slowly cooked for hours, marinated for days and then we toss that in a sweet Thai chili sauce.”

And what’s Haitian food without fried pork? Um, yummy!

Wesley Corneille: “Our fried pork called Griot. Our mushroom rice called Di Jon Jon and then I just made a match with that, you know?”

A match made in heaven.

Other faves include the Korean Corn Dogs, Street Corn and Lobster Rolls and while the recipes may be unexpected, the response has been anything but!

Guest: “I found out about this place on Instagram. I seen cool videos and the first thing I seen was like these Asian-looking ribs and I was like, ‘Ooh! I have to go try that.'”

FOR MORE INFO:

Two Flamingos and One Truck

633 NE 79th St, Miami, FL, USA

Website

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