All good things must come to an end and sadly, that includes the Miami Film Festival.

After 10 days of films, documentaries, and celebrity sightings, this year’s edition has wrapped. But not before hosting a star-studded weekend in the 305.

Talk about going out with a bang! Melanie Lynskey was in town Saturday to receive the festival’s Precious Gem Award. The actress was honored for her longstanding career in Hollywood.

Diego Calva also stopped by the Magic City to promote his new movie, “On Swift Horses.”

Deco got to horse around with both stars on the red carpet.

Melanie Lynskey: “I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and I think like, ‘Oh my gosh, from someone talking about the entirety of my career feels like such a big thing.’ It’s really such an honor and Miami is such a beautiful place. I’ve never been here before.”

Diego Calva: “Really happy, I really like every time I come back to Miami because there’s such a Latin community here and I just feel like home. That’s amazing. This is a sweet movie. It’s one of those movies that I hope it’s going to touch people’s hearts.”

You can watch Diego in “On Swift Horses” alongside Daisy Edgar Jones and Jacob Elordi, when the film drops April 25.

