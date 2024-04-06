Film festivals give movie fans the chance to check out some cool movies, sometimes even months before their official release, and lucky for us, the Miami Film Festival kicks off tonight with tons of movies, shorts, and documentaries. You name it, they got it. And you know what else they got? Tons of star power! Deco chatted with some of the celebs who’ll be making their way to the 305 throughout the festival!

Lights! Camera! Soflo!

The Miami Film Festival is celebrating its 41st anniversary!

James Woolley: “Miami Film Festival is back! It’s one of our biggest years. We’ve got so much talent in town, so many amazing films to see.”

Big is putting it lightly!

James Woolley: “This year we’ve got 110 different programs that are happening all across the city.”

Danny Pino (as David): “You come here to cause problems and point fingers. Now is not the time!”

The festival marks a happy homecoming for Miami’s own Danny Pino!

Danny Pino: “I was born and raised in Miami. I was raised in Westchester. Went to Rockaway and then Coral Park High School and then FIU, so I did the Miami circuit.”

Danny wrote, directed, and stars in the bilingual short film, “Union of Kings. It’s about a son confronting the secrets of his father’s past back in Cuba. The actor tells Deco, shooting the film here was really important.

Danny Pino: “It’s a Miami story. Miami is a character in the film. So to be back home and presenting it to a home audience, it feels right in many ways.”

Robert De Niro (as Stan): “You want me to put him in a special needs school?”

Bobby Cannavale (as Max Bernal): “Jenna knows I’m broke.”

Robert De Niro (as Stan): “She knows you’re still not over her. A man your age shouldn’t be living with his father.”

Also hopping into the director’s chair this year: Tony Goldwyn! He helms the movie, “Ezra” starring Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and Robert De Niro. The film was written by Tony’s friend, and it explores a comedian’s relationship with his autistic son.

Tony Goldwyn: “The genesis of it was really being able to tell a version of my best friend’s story and bring it to the screen and us kind of do this together as an expression of our friendship.”

Tony says he can’t wait for SoFlo to see it.

Tony Goldwyn: “The audience in Miami is gonna be a really wonderful one. I’m very grateful to be closing this Miami festival with our film. That is the best thing that could have happened.”

Not every actor is showcasing a movie. Molly Ringwald will be here to receive Variety’s “Creative Vanguard” award!

Molly Ringwald: “It was totally unexpected and really nice. I mean, I love Miami. I think this may be the first award that I’ve ever received.”

She’s being honored for her extensive career, which includes those iconic roles in films like “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club.”

Molly Ringwald: “I had no idea that people would still be talking about them now. I didn’t know that I was making these classics. But I definitely knew that there was something special about them.”

The Miami Film Festival runs through April 13th. Other celebs like Tom Hiddleston, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Alison Brie will also be in town for awards.

