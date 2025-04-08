Hollywood may be known as Tinsel Town but there’s the reason Miami is known as the Magic City. This month, though, we should be calling it the Movie Magic City because the Miami Film Festival is underway and the stars are in town!

It was a busy weekend on Miami Beach. Julia Stiles hit the red carpet for a special screening of her directorial debut: “Wish You Were Here.” Parts of the movie were shot in SoFlo.

“Another Simple Favor” director Paul Feig was here, too.

Deco caught up with the stars at their premieres to get the deets on the films.

Paul Feig: “I love these two characters and I love Blake and Anna and it just felt like one of the movies where I was like, ‘You know what? I think there’s something else we can do with them that would be very surprising and very different from the first movie.'”

Julia Stiles: “It’s exactly the kind of genre and story that I gravitate towards. It’s a love story. I’m a romantic at heart. Even though it’s a tragic love story in many ways, it’s very hopeful at the end and I feel we need a movie like this nowadays.”

“Wish You Were Here” is now streaming on digital and demand.

“Another Simple Favor” hits Prime Video May 1.

