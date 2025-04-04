It’s the most wonderful time of the year for SoFlo film fans!

Move over Tinsel Town, because for the next 10 days, the 305 is the place to be!

The Miami Film Festival kicks off tonight and it’s bringing some serious star power.

Deco’s got a sneak peek at who’s coming to town!

Roll out the red carpet because the 305 is ready for its close up!

The Miami Film Festival is back!

Lauren Cohen: “This is 100% our biggest event ever. Over 200 films from over 40 countries.”

And this year, the Magic City takes center stage in more ways than one.

Lauren Cohen: “It’s our biggest made-in-Miami program ever. We have nine feature films all shot around South Florida from local filmmakers.”

One film putting SoFlo in the spotlight: the romantic drama, “Wish You Were Here.”

Lauren Cohen: “We have Julia Stiles, who has her directorial debut Wish You Were Here, which shot all around South Florida, so we’re gonna be showing that. Julia Stiles is going to be coming to the festival to present the film.”

Another movie that’s sure to be the talk of the town? The Marlon Brando biopic “Waltzing with Brando”, starring Billy Zane.

Billy Zane: “This film was made for South Florida audiences.”

The film takes place between 1969 and 1974, and explores why the actor took on some of his most iconic roles.

Billy Zane: “He had to go make The Godfather and Last Tango in Paris in order to pay for his true passion, which was really trying to be the front of the spear of sustainable design.”

Billy will be here for the premiere and you can bet he’ll be dressed for the occasion!

Billy Zane: “I’ll be a little warmer over there. I look forward to a Cuban shirt and some sandals.”

Ready for some action? SoFlo star and friend of Deco G-Rod sure is!

He’s locked and loaded in the new action thriller, “A Line of Fire.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I’m excited for everyone to see it, especially because it was shot in Miami.”

G-Rod isn’t just acting alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., he’s pulling double duty as a producer.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “The way they presented it to me was like ‘Hey, we want you to be in our film. We wrote a part for you.'”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “You’re gonna control the action, you’re gonna be stunt coordinating.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “There’s a lot of work that goes behind the scenes that I had never been involved with. At the end, I’m proud of the work that we did.”

“Waltzing with Brando” premieres tomorrow. “A Line of Fire” has its screening on Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO

Miami Film Festival

April 3-13

Miami Film Festival website

