Paris, Milan, New York — they’ve got nothing on Miami when it comes to resort clothes. That’s why the fashion elite are heading to SoFlo for some fun in the sun.

Deco got a preview of Miami Fashion Week, and let’s just say I’m gonna punish my credit card when these new lewks hit store shelves.

South Florida, get ready to strut into the fashion scene. Miami Fashion Week is back!

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “Miami Fashion Week is that one week of the year where we get together and celebrate resort cruise collections in Miami, the capital of cruise.”

Next week, designers from all over the world will be in SoFlo previewing their 2023 collections.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “We’re going to have very curated shows, we will have great designers. we will have Missoni being our special guest for the first time, which is going to be amazing.”

This year, they’re changing things up.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “We’re going from our great big venue, which was the Ice Palace, and we’re going into museums such as Vizcaya, Frost Science and Gary Nader Museum.”

One of the designers who can’t wait to show off his stuff is our very own Rene Ruiz with his Rene by RR collection.

Rene Ruiz: “As a Miami designer, Miami Fashion Week is super important, just being in the industry in Florida. They’re also the second most important fashion week in the United States after New York, of course, because they are recognized by the CFDA, which is the Council for Fashion Designers of America.”

Rene by RR’s resort wear is bright and bold. It has a global feel.

Rene Ruiz: “It has a little bit of a Spanish influence, but also has a lot of Miami, because like usual, my clothes have definitely a Miami flair, because I am Rene by RR.”

His menswear is perfect day and night.

Rene Ruiz: “I’m doing men’s shirts that are in charmeuse, which is an unusual fabric for a man, and that’s going to go through the whole collection. I am doing it in bright colors. One of the looks that I will be showing is the white dinner jacket. They are very versatile.”

He didn’t forget about the ladies. Va, va, voom!

Rene Ruiz: “I am doing like a one-shoulder dress seamless. The dots are just because I was in Málaga in Spain and the flamenco inspiration.”

The best part of Miami Fashion Week is, everyone can get a front row seat, as long as they’re in front of a computer.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “We are doing a livestreaming of all the shows, so virtual attendees can be part of it through our livestreaming.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Fashion Week

May 31 – June 5

miamifashionweek.com

