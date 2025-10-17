Miami Fashion Week is here, and it’s time to strut the South Florida way. Deco’s got a sneak peek from a couple of designers, who are bringing major Latin flair. Fashion icon, Nicole Miller, is also showing up for some runway realness. It’s very mindful, very demure. But oh so 305 fierce.

Talk about hot stuff.

Miami Fashion Week is taking over the world.

Lourdes Fernandez-Valasco, executive director for Miami Fashion Week: “When you go anywhere in the world and you say Miami Fashion Week, everybody turns their heads. Like it’s a very powerful city, it’s a powerful brand.”

Starting October 21st through the 26th, stylish happenings will hit spots all over Soflo.

Lourdes Fernandez-Valasco: “We do have a small percentage of tickets that are sold to the public. During the summit, which is going to take place here at Miami Dade College on the second day, which is Wednesday the 22nd, we have two keynote speakers, who are going to be Nicole Miller.”

Nicole Miller (in video): “I’m very excited to get to my favorite city for Miami Fashion Week. I’ll be showing an exhibit of my Resort 23 collection, and I’m very excited to meet up with the students and some fellow designers.”

Veteran designer Sitka Semsch is kicking off the week with a show inside her store at Merrick Park.

Sitka Semsch, designer: “We believe in handcrafted pieces, which we have so many hand-knitting, hand crochet, hand macrame. We support two NGOs in Peru, and we teach women how to weave so they can sustain their households.”

Contemporary with a hint of timelessness is what she’s bringing to the runway.

Sitka Semsch, designer: “It’s a mixture. Pants, dresses, and what you’re going to see is how I like to mix and match the whole collection. It’s a mixture of Baby Alpaca, it’s a mixture of our macramés, and all the core and the essence of the brand. I always have this phrase, it says,’ ‘It’s not about the clothes, but it’s about the woman.'”

Project Runway winner, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, is turning the volume down for this year’s collection.

Jhoan Sebastian Grey: “So this collection is called Quiet Grief and I lean more into that part, like expressing myself with these two hands. The entire collection is made out of leather and a weaving technique that we created when we were on Project Runway.”

Jhoan Sebastian Grey: “We’re gonna see a little bit of skin, we’re gonna see a little bit of like a more conceptual work. We have a dress that is made of a leaf we call this leaf in Colombia, hoja rota.”

Headlining the last runway show is like icing on the catwalk cake.

Jhoan Sebastian Grey: “No pressure, but I think people are really gonna enjoy the collection because they’re gonna see very interesting pieces.”

Week or day passes are still available to the public.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Fashion Week

Oct.21-26 2025

Event Website

