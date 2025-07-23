A famous Miami purse designer is expanding her fashion empire.

Ximena Kavalekas just released her first ready-to-wear collection. With luxury knits and a cord, she’s changing the fashion landscape, one tug at a time.

Why be an “it” girl, when you can be a “knit” girl?

Shireen Sandoval: “When it comes to describing your ready-to-wear line, how would you describe it in a phrase?

Ximena Kavalekas: “Ooh, I would say effortless, elegant from day-to-night.”

Fashion designer, Ximena Kavalekas, introduced Deco to her new knit collection at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel on South Beach.

Shireen Sandoval: “How many pieces are in your collection right now?

Ximena Kavalekas: “So, we have 10 pieces, and every piece comes in four different colors.”

Ximena’s onto something.

This fall, couture designers like Chanel are ‘knit to be tied’, showing tons of woven textures.

They’re sophisticated and sexy, like Ximena’s pieces, which are also…

Ximena Kavalekas: “All changeable and very versatile.”

That’s because of their signature cords. With just a tug, your outfit transforms.

Ximena Kavalekas: “Not only to different, multiple styles, but also you adjust them to your body.”

If Ximena looks familiar, she is.

We first met her in 2015, when she launched her exotic luxury purse line.

They were a big hit in Hollywood.

A decade later, she’s expanding her fashion empire.

Her first ready-to-wear pop-up shop was a few months ago at Casa Neos on the Miami River.

It was a fashion soiree’ to remember.

Ximena Kavalekas: “The pieces are made from threads, in these really special machines in the south of Italy.”

A special technique is used to mix the threads; making each piece seamless and entirely sustainable, made of 100 percent organic cotton.

Ximena Kavalekas: “You can wash them in delicate, in the machine wash and just air dry, and they last forever.”

I tried Ximena’s camel set for my fashion blog, with changeable cords on the skirt and shirt, pairing it with one of her newer purses to match her knit wear line.

Perfect for a fashionista or…

Ximena Kavalekas: “For everyone, and, also, you can wear it anywhere.”

The knit collection can be adjusted for almost any occasion, darling!

Ximena Kavalekas: “Let’s say you’re going to a restaurant and you’re having margaritas ,and you start adjusting according to the drinks you’ve had. Some people just take it all off. Haha.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Who needs clothes? They are overrated.”

If you’re looking for cool, luxurious comfort with a flawless finish, “knit happens” and we’re here for it.

Pricing for the pieces start at about $200 and they go up to about $500.

