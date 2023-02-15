Miami fashion week is something fashion lovers never want to miss, even though their furry friends don’t always get an invite. And for dogs, that injustice really bites. So on Thursday at the SLS Hyde Beach, the pups are the models themselves, and their owners are their plus ones.

Miami is all about fashion but now it’s gone to the dogs.

The SLS Hyde Beach is hosting the first-ever Miami dog fashion week.

Aura Copeland: “Miami dog fashion week will be an opportunity for dog lovers and the pups to meet each other, exchange ideas and hopefully make friends amongst pups and the humans.”

The pups will be going down a catwalk, they’ll be strutting on a dog walk.

Aura Copeland: “We’re going to have lots of dogs dressed in very extravagant outfits and we’re going to be selecting the best-dressed pups.”

The best-dressed doggo will win a prize.

So paw-rents, make sure your fur babies are dressed to impress.

Aura Copeland: “Human fashion show’s been done many times in New York and Miami and we wanted to do something new and give an opportunity to our furry friends to show off their fashion as well.”

They’ll even have local vendors so the pups can stay cute long after the show is over.

Aura Copeland: “We want everyone from Miami to bring their loved ones and dress them up and enjoy the event.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Thu, February 16, 2023

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST

SLS Hyde Beach:

1701 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

miami-dog-fashion-week-tickets

