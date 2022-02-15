Part of the reason Sunday night’s halftime show looked so cool is because the costumes had a little SoFlo flair.

Miami’s own Lila Nikole was behind the outfits you saw on stage.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all looked super fly Sunday night, and they can thank Lila for that.

The SoFlo designer and her team worked on all the costumes for the halftime show, including the dancers.

She told us all about it, right from the field where it happened.

Lila Nikole: “We had to do at least a thousand looks. Some of the dancers had two and three looks. We shopped endlessly. We tried to get garments from everywhere because each person needed to fit a theme, but to each be individual, so it’s definitely been a challenge and the most individual looks ever held on a Super Bowl show.”

This was Lila’s second year designing and styling the Super Bowl halftime show.

She also told us SoFlo had tons of representation in L.A., ’cause not only are her and her team from here, so are several of the dancers you saw performing.

