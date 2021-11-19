The Miami Dade Youth Fair is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

The event was cancelled last year due to the moon crashing into the Earth, or it might have been COVID.

The point is, we have the man who coined the phrase, “Let them eat funnel cake,” Alex Miranda.

Call it late, call it early. Who cares! The Fair is finally here!

We’re used to seeing the Miami-Dade County Fair in March.

Eddie Cora, Youth Fair organizer: “The Youth Fair is the largest single event in Miami Dade every year, and the 34th largest fair in the United States.”

But COVID ruins everything. So, the organizers thought…

Eddie Cora: “Wouldn’t it be better for the community to enjoy a safe event on the back side of the vaccines?”

Some other obvious pluses.

Eddie Cora: “We also have Thanksgiving during the Fair.”

Boy, did they think big for 2021, too!

Forget a giant wheel, this is an observation wheel.

Eddie Cora: “You can see the Bay and the Everglades at the same time from the top of that wheel.”

That’s 150 feet up!

Eddie Cora: “Look, I don’t like heights. But it’s a lot easier when I get in there with the door closed and there is air conditioning and I’m with my friends.”

Now to the devilishly delicious desserts!

Eddie Cora: “I may have tried a few samples.”

Same, man, same. Like, have you ever had a barbecue Sunday?

Are you ready?

Chef of Dickson: “Baked beans, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese.”

Not done yet.

Chef of Dickson: “Coleslaw.”

Not even close.

Chef of Dickson: “With a jalapeño popper.”

Now, the big finish.

Chef of Dickson: “We take cream cheese and brisket, roll in in bacon, roll it in brown sugar, and smoke it for a couple hours.”

Just kidding. More.

Chef of Dickson: “And then we drizzle it with barbecue sauce.”

How about a lemon poppyseed funnel cake?

Young Fair goer: “Excellent.”

Theres always a first time!

Young Fair goer: “I usually eat lemon poppyseed muffins, so it did kinda taste like that.”

And, you know, considering it runs from now to Dec. 5, there’s even a holiday park.

Eddie Cora: “It’s winter in Miami, so you’re having chocolate. You have churros there. You have cookies.”

And then…

Eddie Cora: “Black Friday, Santa shows up. So the kids can come in, take their pictures with Santa. Drop off their letters for Santa. We do have a drop-off for letters for the North Pole.”

The staples are here, too. Oh, look at that!

And the fun won’t be gone for long.

Eddie Cora: “We’re going to come right back in the spring and do it all over again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL 33165

thefair.me

