This year marks a special moment for the legendary Celia Cruz. She would have been 100 years old this year, and to celebrate, the Miami Dade College Museum is honoring the queen of salsa with a new exhibit showcasing her iconic career.

Back in the day, when Celia Cruz hit the stage, you better have your dancing shoes on, because she wanted you to dance until dawn.

Maria Chicuen: “She’s someone who was always proud to be herself.”

Known for her catchphrase.

Celia Cruz (singing): “Azucar! Azucar!”

The Queen of Salsa was bigger than life when it came to her career.

Maria Chicuen: “She carried the flavors of Cuba, of Latin America, and she was able to connect authentically to audiences worldwide.”

That’s why MDC’s Museum of Art and Design is paying homage to the singer with an exhibition called “Celia Cruz: Work.”

Maria Chicuen: “Throughout the exhibition, you’ll see a broad selection of items that actually belong to Celia and have been so well preserved by her estate — whether it’s her wigs, her shoes, her dresses. We really wanted to highlight the dedication that Celia put into every show into every one of the chapters of her incredible career.”

But that’s not the only reason.

Maria Chicuen: “It’s a very special moment, because it’s January of 2025, and it will be an incredible year of anniversaries. We will be celebrating the 100 years of the city of Hialeah. Also, Celia Cruz’s 100th anniversary! So learning about that special connection between Celia and the most Cuban of all cities in the U.S., which you know is Hialeah, it’s a unique opportunity.”

Now, you can jump on Google to find out information about the international icon, but this is way better.

Maria Chicuen: “Come inside our gallery and learn all about how Celia Cruz became such an iconic singer and really an ambassador for Cuban culture.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Arts and Design

“Celia Cruz: Work”

Jan. 15 – Feb. 15, 2025

Miami Dade College Hialeah Campus Art Gallery

1780 West 49th Street

Hialeah, FL 33012

moadmdc.org/exhibitions/celia-cruz-work

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.