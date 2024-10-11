The Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating October with ghoulish fun, and Deco’s got the exclusive peek at all their Hallow-weenie excitement.

Fortunately for those of us who are bravery impaired, this year features haunted houses for the fearless and the scaredy-cats.

October at the Miami Children’s Museum is all about the screams.

Child 1 (walking through haunted house): “No!”

What’s the most scary?

Child 1: “Every single part.”

Child 2: “Nothing.”

Split opinion. Well, that’s because there’s a scary and not-so-scary Halloween to feel.

Deborah Spiegelman, CEO of Miami Children’s Museum: “We provide all types of opportunities so kids can have a not-so-scary experience, and then parents can come back through our haunted house and get the fright of it all.”

The really little ones can walk throughout this fright path to just take in the spooky ambiance.

Deborah Spiegelman: “The haunted house is filled with all types of haunted things. You’ve got scarecrows, you’ve got skeletons, you’ve got noise, you’ve got activities. You gotta come down and see for yourself. I can’t give it all away.”

Kicking off this ghoulish month is one of the museum’s biggest fundraiser events.

Deborah Spiegelman: “We’re a nonprofit, so our sponsors are very important, so we can provide access and great programs to the community. Everything from a fire truck to a police motorcycle, remote control boats, our art gallery, our music gallery. We have our great dinosaur exhibit, so you can come back into a prehistoric Halloween and meet the characters.”

The Salty’s artisan donuts are filling the spot to help bring in the dough for the museum.

Andres Rodriguez, owner of The Salty: “We got to not only come, but we also had a beautiful table set up with donuts for goodie take-home gifts for everyone, and we had coffee flowing for caffeinating the parents. We bring our son here all the time, which is how we kind of discovered the museum.”

You know, making the hard decision as a parent is a must.

Andres Rodriguez: “My 5-year-old son had a fun time walking through. They were really good about asking what kind of experience we wanted, from the scariest to the least scary, there’s something for everybody.”

