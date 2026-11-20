Speaking of release day, the parties are showing no signs of slowing down in the 3-0-5. The lights are flashing, and the drinks are flowing! Deco’s resident speed racer Alex Miranda is live on South Beach, where the only driving he’s doing is on a screen!

This is the official launch party for GTA VI. These are the true hard fans who came out not just to celebrate but also to play the game on the big screen.

Game on! The Magic City is turning into Vice City, as Grand Theft Auto VI speeds into action.

The 3-0-5 is getting in character from the streets of Wynwood to the bars in Brickell and, of course, the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

The game and the city are a match made in heaven, since the game is set in a fictional version of Miami.

GTA’s co-creator says doing something new like this is part of the fun.

Dave Jones: “When you look at it and think, you know, ‘Why did we go down there? You know, stealing cars, playing the criminal, it evolves.’ When you’re playing a game, you try different things. It just felt so much more fun being chased than maybe chasing somebody and causing carnage and seeing how the world reacted to you.”

GTA VI is finally out now. But Miami’s been celebrating the launch all month long…

Flo Rida kicked the party off at E11EVEN Miami’s Vice City-inspired “NINE1NINE” takeover.

That’s the name of the nightclub featured in the game.

Flo Rida: “I’m always asked what’s my favorite place to perform. Definitely at home, and it’s not a performance; it’s always a party.”

The So-Flo superstar tells Deco, it’s been an honor to be part of the rollout.

Flo Rida: “It’s one of the biggest video game franchises. A lot of my friends and family play the game. It’s like a phenomenon; just to go out and be a part of it, it’s just, it’s priceless.”

Over on South Beach, the party is just getting started. The Clevelander is pulling out all the stops for release day.

Jermaine Jordan: “We are a party hub. We’re right on Ocean Drive. And like we like to say, we’re the center of it all, so we hope you become the center of it all in the GTA universe.”

We’re talking GTA-themed everything!

Jermaine Jordan: “We’re gonna have official giveaways and merchandise. We’re actually raffling off a copy of the game, so do not miss out. And we will have a PS5 set up to our 20-foot LED screen.”

There’ll also be a customized pool table, beer pong featuring three different beers from within the game world itself and of course, a Grand Theft Auto-inspired drink!

Jermaine Jordan: “Our Vice City frozen margarita is Patron reposado, strawberry frozen margarita, and we have a beautiful syringe blue curaçao with some Patron tequila in it.”

Now that the game’s out, it’s time to come clean. The Clevelander is one of the spots featured in Vice City, just under a different name.

Jermaine Jordan: “I would say Clevelander is the most iconic oceanview on all of Ocean Drive and on South Beach. But maybe I’m a little bit biased.”

The party continues this weekend. There is a GTA festival going down at Mana Wynwood on Saturday, featuring Cardi B, Travis Scott and several other artists.

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