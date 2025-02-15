Before Miami became the vibrant city we know and love today, it was built by dreamers, pioneers and untold stories. Now, the HistoryMiami Museum and the Juggerknot Theatre Company are bringing those stories to life … but they need one more thing: you.

All aboard! Time to take a ride through the rich past of Miami.

The Juggerknot Theatre Company is turning the HistoryMiami Museum into a live stage. Welcome to “Miami Bus Stop Stories: Tropical Dreams.”

Devon Dessaw: “It’s a fictional interpretation of historic experiences of South Florida. Primarily Miami.”

The interactive experience is bringing guests face-to-face with the people who shaped the Magic City.

Devon Dessaw: “We are looking at the contributions of Black men that helped develop and incorporate the City of Miami. We also see the contributions and the impacts of Native Americans and the Latin-Hispanic culture throughout the decades.”

If the names Mary Brickell, Henry Flagler or Julia Tuttle don’t sound familiar, they’re just a few of the game changers you’ll meet along the way.

Vanessa Elise: “Julia Tuttle is one of three characters that I play, and honestly, she’s the one I have the most fun with. This is a woman who has all the vision to expand a city that was literally a swamp.”

Did we mention that the show is immersive?

Devon Dessaw: “You’re walking with characters who know these areas of Miami. Whether it’s the Gables or Homestead, Overtown. In any number of areas, some of the questions that are asked are not rhetorical. They really want the audience to answer.”

Guests are invited to enjoy a cocktail hour before showtime. Then the magic happens.

Vanessa Elise: “There’s two tracks. Track A and Track B. You get to see everything by the end of it, but Track A sees one part of the play and Track B sees another, and then something brings you together, and then from there, you see the rest of the show together.”

Both performances of “Miami Bus Stop Stories: Tropical Dreams,” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, are sold out. For more information, click here.

