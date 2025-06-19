If your treadmill doesn’t look like it belongs on a spaceship, are you even working out? We sent our Deco astronaut to put it to the test.

Alex Miranda is at Miami Body Space in Aventura, where fitness is getting a high-tech glow-up. Alex, are you breaking a sweat yet?

Wow, have I found a workout I am sure you have never tried before. Right now, I’m on something that looks like a treadmill, but it’s not. It sucks you right up like a vacuum for double the workout.

Miami Body Space employee: “Calling all people who are already disciplined. They are dedicated, and they look amazing. They just want to look even better.”

Miami Body Space in Aventura welcomes you to…

Miami Body Space employee: “Burn 1,000 calories in 30 minutes.”

On the Space-Age VacuTherm.

Miami Body Space employee: “It combines two different technologies: vacuum, that creates resistance, and infrared heat helps your fat oxidize faster.”

It’s a treadmill meets vacuum cleaner, which literally sucks you down, making movement four times as hard.

Miami Body Space employee: “It’s not a pleasant workout. Some clients, like Dina, they choose to just walk.”

Dina: “Usually four times a week, 30-minute power walk. I’m losing 1100 calories. It’s amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “Oscar, I’m going to get sucked up in a vacuum today, is what I heard.”

Oscar: “The first thing is me wrapping you with this thermal foil.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s the foil for again?”

Oscar: “We’re gonna send you on UPS.”

Alex Miranda: “I feel like it’s – what is it? Skims.”

Kim Karshashian: “They just make me feel really snatched.”

Oscar: “It’s thermal for you to sweat. This is a compression shirt. No air can come through, and you’re looking great.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you.”

Miami Body Space employee: “Then we need to connect that suit with the machine. Without that, we cannot create a vacuum.”

Oscar: “It’s a regular treadmill, so you can even run, but it’s going to be very hard, like a gravity force pulling you down.

Miami Body Space employee: “Gradually until you get adapted to the environment, because it can shock your body.”

Oscar: “For the resistance, we have Level One, Level Two, Level Three, Four.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re at the highest suction level, and we’re at speed seven. Does the speed go to 10?

Oscar: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, what do you think we’re going? Now we’re going eight.”

Oscar: “You’re surprising me.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God. This is the most intense workout ever.”

Miami Body Space employee: “You need to fight for the movement.”

Alex Miranda: “You know when you have a vacuum cleaner, and there’s that extension? Just imagine somebody just sucked you right into it. I feel like I’m running up a mountain.”

Oscar: “You’re not only sweating, burning those calories, but you also, like, working those muscles, really intense.”

Alex Miranda: “Ten! Woo, woo, woo!”

Oscar: “There we go.”

Alex: “Holy [expletive].”

Dina: “And after then, 30 minutes on the rolls plus capsules, 30 minutes, and I can go to sleep.”

Miami Body Space offers monthly and yearly memberships starting at $247 a month.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Body Space

2820 NE 214th St., Suite 909

Aventura, FL 33180

305-399-2040

miamibodyspace.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.