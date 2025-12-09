Art week is over, but Miami Beach isn’t done showing off. The city’s “No Vacancy” art competition is back, turning hotel lobbies into pop-up art spaces for a month-long showcase.

If you see a “No Vacancy” sign in Miami Beach this month. It might be a sign that the art has moved in.

The competitive Miami Beach art program is back for its sixth year!

Lissette Garcia Arrogante: “No vacancy, Miami Beach is a temporary public art program by the city of Miami Beach. It’s a wonderful way that the city is able to showcase the two industries that we are known for, which are tourism and arts and culture.”

Twelve hotels across the Art Deco playground will boast art crafted by local artists, and that includes all kinds of expression:

Lissette Garcia Arrogante: “You’re seeing anything from sculptures to video to painting, photography.”

She’s right.

You’ll be orbed into an artist dream when you check out “LIZN’BOW” latest creation at the betsy hotel.

Bow Ty: “All of our projects and all the things we worked on over the years, we’re creating all this digital art and media. We started bringing all these things together in this broader multiverse.”

Liz Ferrer: “Universe! The orb, the piece on the orb, has a little bit of everything.”

Like…

Liz Ferrer: “We have like a large inflatable that’s a unicorn cow on a jetski, for example.”

Bow Ty: “Yeah, you’ll see Liz’s grandma, her abuela.”

Liz Ferrer: “My grandma’s in it.”

Bow Ty: “riding a bicycle through the air.”

And they had to put the 305 in there.

Liz Ferrer: “You’ll also see that Miami’s in it. It’s a little bit submerged underwater, so we’re also talking about climate change in it.”

When you hit the Rivera suites, you’re gonna wanna think pink. “Heartware” by Artist Fabiola Larios suspends from the hotel entryway!

Fabiola Larios: “I think it’s a great opportunity and I love how they give us spaces to work and put out our art.”

And just a few blocks over at the Shelborne by Proper, you’ll find interactive artwork by Lee Pivnik.

Lee Pivnik: “We’re looking at my installation called Wellspring, and it’s a look into my practice, which spans video, sculpture, and sci-fi storytelling.”

Grab some headphones: You will need them!

Lee Pivnik: “It’s about a 4-minute video. It’s from the point of view of an octopus that’s kind of lying in a tidepool, and someone comes and pokes at it, and it jumps out on the land and starts becoming different people.”

This isn’t just for show – there’s real money on the line.

Lissette Garcia Arrogante: “No vacancy, Miami Beach has two prizes. It has a juror’s prize, and it has a people’s choice, so the total is 35 thousand dollars in prizes that these artists are up for each year.”

Liz Ferrer: “If you show us you voted for us, we’ll get you a free bow.”

Bow Ty: “Like one of these.”

Liz Ferrer: “We’ll buy 500 bows, we’ll pass them out. We’ll be here in the alley, and we’ll eat some pizza. Bada bing bada boom.”

“No Vacancy” will be on display at the hotels until Dec. 20, which means it is still time to vote for your favorite artist.

