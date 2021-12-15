I loved Carrie and Mr. Big’s love story on “Sex and the City …. until they killed him off. (Spoiler alert.)

But now you can dull the pain and raise a glass to Big with cocktails inspired by the New York ladies we love.

And just like that, “Sex and the City” is back on our TV screens.

Villa Azur on Miami Beach is paying tribute to our favorite friends from NYC.

Mario Ruiz, Villa Azur: “Villa Azur is a Mediterranean cuisine, a fine dining Mediterranean cuisine [restaurant] with a French twist. We are here to present the three new cocktails for the reboot of ‘Sex and the City.'”

You might not get to drink with Carrie and the gang, but at least you can have a drink or two inspired by them.

Mario Ruiz: “We created three cocktails, one for Carrie, one for Miranda, one for Charlotte. For Carrie, we included her love for the blue pumps, so we created a blueberry Moscow mule that has blueberry puree, ginger beer, Absolut vodka.”

Who can forget Carrie’s iconic blue Manolo Blahniks? The ones we all had to have!

At least can get the Manolo mule.

Mario Ruiz: “We named it the Manolo Mule because of her love for the Manolo Blahniks. She had a whole closet full of the Manolo Blahniks”

Or if you’re in a feisty mood, you can grab the Brooklyn redhead.

Inspired by the queen of sarcasm Miranda.

Mario Ruiz: “For Miranda, we included her feistiness and sarcasm with a mezcal negroni in a way. So it has mezcal, Campari, sweet vermuoth, topped off with chili liqueur.”

But it isn’t “Sex and the City” without a cosmopolitan.

Mario Ruiz: “We actually created a cosmopolitan just for the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, and that was inspired for Charlotte’s character. We know her love for the cosmopolitan, so we created a purple cosmopolitan with Absolut vodka, white cranberry juice, topped off with violet liqueur.”

The drinks are better with friends, perhaps with your three BFFs.

So go ahead. Pick your favorite gal pal and drink away!

Victoria Rivas, customer”I loved how it played tribute to one of my favorite characters: Miranda. I loved how it was spicy just like her, and it hit the spot.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Villa Azur

309 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

villaazurmiamibeach.com

