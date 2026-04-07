Miami Beach is showing its pride this week with fun and fabulous events through Sunday. But no one is more fab than this year’s Grand Marshal, Latrice Royale. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s also very royal, caught up with the SoFlo queen at the Moxy Hotel to hear all the tea. Alex?

Tonight, Monday, the stylish Moxy Hotel South Beach is hosting a queer art showcase through 8:30. But Latrice? She is a work of art all her own.

The 18th annual Miami Beach Pride is back with a Pride is Infinite theme.

Patrik Gallineaux: “Celebrating the infinite diversity, creativity, and strength of our resilient LGBTQ + community.”

And SoFlo’s very own Latrice Royale is serving…

Latrice Royale: “Oh, today’s just a little Nubian goddess moment.”

…As Grand Marshal.

Latrice Royale: “It’s absolutely an honor. I was here for the first Miami Beach Pride, 18 years ago. So it feels correct.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race legend and upcoming star of “Stop That Train,” in theaters June 12th.

Latrice Royale: “Slapstick comedy is everything you need right now just to laugh and be silly. It is absolutely a ride you want to get off of.”

LOL, but back to Pride.

Patrik Gallineaux: “On Wednesday, it’s the much-anticipated Mr. and Miss Miami Beach Pride pageant at Palace [Bar and Restaurant] on Ocean Drive, 7.30pm.

Winners will have to nail that question and answer portion…

[Reenactment]

Latrice Royale acts as moderator of debate: “Can you give us an example of a time when you made peace with someone you didn’t see eye to eye with?”

Alex Miranda [acts as Latrice Royale in RuPaul’s Drag Race]: “About five minutes ago, I looked across at Miss O’Hara and realized that she was ugly. And I’m at peace with that.”

Patrik Gallineaux: “On Friday, we have Drag Me To Pride at Lummus Park with five of the biggest international superstars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Ginger Minj and Trinity the Tuck. And then the big show is Saturday. Lummus Park, the completely free Miami Beach Pride Festival. Expect our biggest acts and headliners, including our Grand Marshal Latrice Royale.”

Latrice Royale: “There’s going to be lots of excitement, lots of energy.”

Patrik Gallineaux: “And then the greatest show on earth is on Sunday. Get there at 11:30, but at 12 p.m. the Pride Parade kicks off.

Latrice Royale: “It’s love and acceptance and being free to be whoever you are. Or whoever you think you are. You know what I mean? A little delusion goes a long way. It got me here.”

Bring your sunscreen and queer vocabulary.

Alex Miranda: “Gag.”

Latrice Royale: “Gagging for those earrings.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s good.”

Latrice Royale: “That’s good.”

Alex Miranda: “Serve.”

Latrice Royale: “You can serve face. You can serve attitude. You can serve looks.”

Alex Miranda: “Slay.”

Latrice Royale: “The eyebrows are slaying.”

Alex Miranda: “Mother.”

Latrice Royale: “That’s me. It’s wisdom, darling.”

Alex Miranda: “Clock.”

Latrice Royale: “Making an observation.”

Alex Miranda: “Tea.”

Latrice Royale: “Tea means truth.”

Alex Miranda: “Aioooww.”

Latrice Royale: “Gay. That’s gay.”

Latrice Royale: “It means like you’re feeling it.”

Alex Miranda: “Read.”

Latrice Royale: “Shade with love. You want me to read you right now?”

Alex Miranda: “Go for it.”

Latrice Royale: “Because you have so much product in this hair.”

She’s so right about that every day. Thanks again to the Moxy South Beach for hosting us. Love that hotel.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Pride

Event Schedule

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