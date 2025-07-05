Classical music just got a serious glow-up. The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival is turning symphonies into splashy, immersive adventures. The music moves, and so do you. Deco’s going in for a ride.



Miami Beach is turning up the volume on classical music, and this summer, it’s not just a show, it’s a full-blown sensory takeover.

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival is hitting a high note with something brand new: the city’s first-ever permanent immersive theater, right inside the historic Temple Emanu-El.

Michael Rossi: “Here is our new immersive space. The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival created this permanent home for ourselves to do performances, to do shows, corporate events, art exhibits. So we are currently in a fish tank right now.”

It comes alive with light, sound and emotion, a ballroom transformed into a dreamscape.

Michael Rossi: “Depending on what the show is, the graphics and the immersions will occur. We have a space symphony coming up this summer, and the entire audience gets transported, kind of like a Disney ride, to a full symphony orchestra. So the music moves with the visuals at the exact same times.”

And don’t expect a stiff symphony seat. This experience is designed to move you — literally!

From up in space, to…

Samuel E. Wright (as Sebastian, voice, singing): “Under the sea, under the sea! Darling it’s better down where it’s wetter, take it from me.”

Michael Rossi: “That was kinda the dream of mine that I had, was that people could be inside the show.”

Every show in the festival brings a new story to life, but always with a splash of that South Florida sparkle.

Michael Rossi: “We mix the classical music and the visuals and the modern music, like from Hans Zimmer, and it just makes it more accessible to everybody.”

So, whether you’re a music buff, a tech lover, or just looking for a magical summer night out, this is for everybody.

Michael Rossi: “I just want them to say, ‘Wow, orchestra symphony concerts? That was cool and that was amazing,’ you know, and you sit here, you enjoy a visual spectacular and see amazing classical live musicians, and we have them from over 25 countries right now.”

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival’s immersive theater opens July 10 and runs through Aug. 31.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Classical Music Festival

July 10- Aug, 31, 2025

Temple Emanu-El

1723 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

miamimusicfestival.com

