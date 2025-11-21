Three words: Mariah, martinis, Miami. We are in! The Queen of Christmas has brought her holiday bar to the Magic City. Now, Santa’s sexiest elf, Alex Miranda, is here to explain why this is a Merry Carey Christmas. Alex, what’s up with your elf-self.

We are here at Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar at Ray’s on Miami Beach. We’re feeling festive, aren’t we? Who doesn’t love Mariah.

We’ve got fans over here, dressed to the nines. And we have some fans over here. First question out of the gate: what is your favorite Mariah Carey song?

Guest: “Oh my God, I have two. ‘Emotions’ and ‘Dreamlover.’ I love them.”

Alex Miranda: “So good! What about yours?”

Guest: “‘We Belong Together’ for sure.”

Alex Miranda: “What about your second favorite?”

Guest: “Second favorite: ‘Obsessed.’

Alex Miranda: “Does that mean that you are obsessed with Mariah Carey?”

Both Guests: “Yes!”

For the queen of all living divas to bless us with her iconic Christmas spirit and good lighting.

Carlos Quirarte: “She hits an octave that no human can hit, right?”

Alex Miranda: “Just the dolphins.”

Carlos Quirarte: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “They feel very connected to Mariah.”

…At Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar pop-up on Miami Beach at Ray’s.

Carlos Quirarte: “We’ll be open seven days a week for regular service every day. Late night on the weekends, brunch on the weekends as well.”

Open through Dec. 28. This immersive holiday experience features Mariah-themed decor…

Carlos Quirarte: “…which I think allows you to live your Mariah Carey fantasy.”

…Cocktails.

Carlos Quirarte: “Six cocktails.”

This one is the “Make My Wish Come True,” an espresso martini made with Mariah Carey’s Black Irish, Irish cream. Delicious and shaped like Mariah Carey. Skinny legend, right?

Carlos Quirarte: “And this is a mulled wine cocktail named after one of my favorite songs, A Vision of Love,’ the first Mariah Carey song I heard.

Carlos Quirarte: “Our full raised menu…”

Alex Miranda: “Tell me, what can I have?”

Carlos Quirarte: “Well, we’ll be serving our classic burger all night. Our fried chicken sandwich, extra additions for our brunch menu, our breakfast tacos, as well as waffles.”

Alex Miranda (with waffle plate in front): “I’d give my all to have just one bite of this.”

Alex Miranda: “Cheers to good lighting.”

Carlos Quirarte: “Yes.”

And interactive photo opportunities.

Carlos Quirarte: “Take your photo with the queen herself, Mariah Carey.”

Alex Miranda: “Lighting. Glam. Thank you, darling.”

Plus exclusive merchandise and the chance to write a letter to Mariah.

Carlos Quirarte: “Which I think gets you a higher likelihood of getting your gift or I, that’s what I’m told.”

Alex Miranda (writing his letter): “Dear goddess, queen of Christmas and mother of the land. This year, I want the mortgage paid off by midnight. A soulmate for New Year’s, one of those Lambo SUVs, and world peace.”

Buy your tickets starting at $25 at bucketlisters for…

Carlos Quirarte: “Ninety minutes. A complimentary cocktail after that. Order whatever you want.”

And right now I’m behind the bar, which is my favorite place to be. We’ve got Mariah fans all up in this house right now. Don’t we all love her? She’s just universal.

And I’m here with bartender Joseph. What is the favorite Mariah Carey-themed drink tonight?

Joseph: Tonight’s going to be the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Mojito, so it’s going to be a play on a classic mojito with a housemade coconut mix and Bacardi Ocho to kind of level that out a bit.”

Alex Miranda: “I love that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar

Ray’s Hometown Bar Miami

2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Website

