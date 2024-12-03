Miami get ready for a cosmic experience! The North Beach Social is turning the bandshell into a glowing galaxy filled with music, art, community, and yarn.

Get this, it’s free! A family-friendly event where you can get interactive and enjoy an unforgettable performance under the stars.

The North Beach Social is bringing a galactic experience filled with art, music and community to Miami Beach.

This free event will transform the bandshell into a stunning planetarium, but this galaxy will be made using glow in the dark yarn, thanks to fiber artist Karelle Levy.

Karelle Levy: “There is going to be a lot of pom poms in the air. We are making these with our community and it’s great we are going to see the fruits of our labor at this performance.”

Speaking of performance, Miami’s electric pop duo Afrobeta will be taking the stage adding to the magic.

Cuci Amador: “Performing in Miami is always very special and this show specifically because we are really making it part of a community expression of art.”

They’re going to be performing their hits.

Afrobeta: “Everybody out here blaming God.”

But you can also expect to hear some Miami throwbacks.

Cuci Amador: “Because it’s kind of a holiday theme for this show, we are going to do some remixes of some familiar Miami holiday songs you may of heard before. We or may or may not do a remix of ‘Mi Burrito Sabanero.”

The family-friendly event is going down courtesy of the North Beach Social.

Christina Collins: “The North Beach Social is a platform to showcase local Miami-based musicians and artists and it’s an opportunity for them to celebrate a big moment.”

It’s all happening under the stars, with a chance to engage in the creative process.

Karelle Levy: “We’re hoping to have some stations for people can make poms poms during the performances as well, so it will be interactive. This is not just a show for them, but it’s also about our community and our community coming together to present this show.”

The fun goes down Dec. 19.

To find out how you can RSVP for your free tickets, click here.

