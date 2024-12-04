Life is a canvas. You gotta paint it your own way. One person who knows a thing or two about staying true to himself, and his art, is SoFlo’s own Romero Britto. Deco’s work in progress, Alex Miranda, is painting the town with this world-renowned superstar.

We all know Romero Britto. His style so full of joy, so colorful, but you see this photo? This is the Romero that a lot of us don’t know, and you will learn about in the documentary.

We all know Romero Britto, the artist.

Romero Britto: “Coming to the studio, you know, I never got tired or bored coming over here. Sometimes I would like to live in this building.”

Alex Miranda: “Oye, put an apartment in here. I’m sure they can do it for you!”

But how about the man?

Arnold Schwarzenegger (in trailer): “We’re both are immigrants to America, and we believe that you have to work your ass off to become successful.”

The world-famous, Miami-based pop art king is the star of a new documentary, simply titled “The Britto Doc.”

Alex Miranda: “What has that been like for you to be so personal, to open up, to tell your full story from childhood?”

Romero Britto: “Well, I did cry a lot, I must say, because of memories and things that happened. It was like very difficult.”

I met the Brazilian American at his headquarters, the Britto Palace.

Alex Miranda: “It is the largest art studio in the world — 60,000 square feet, which is 5,000 more than the White House.”

Where the legend opened up to me about life before all that international acclaim.

Alex Miranda: “You grew up in poverty in Brazil and, tell me about that, because you’ve really achieved the American dream in such a fabulous way.”

Romero Britto: “I’ve been very lucky to have my art, because I put it all out through my work. You know, I transform whatever pain that I had into happiness.”

Alex Miranda: “Here, at just eight, he was making these boxes, which are jewelry boxes, to help support his mother and to help support his other eight siblings.”

Friends help narrate the film. Oh, you might know a few.

Gloria Estefan (in trailer): “The only one that can tell anyone what your art should be like is you.”

But, looking back, some especially surreal moments do stand out.

Romero Britto: “To meet and be invited so many times to have dinner with the royal family, with Prince Charles. It’s been special to get to know him and spend time with him.”

Alex Miranda: “What is he like like as a person? Just as a person. Forget all the monarchy stuff. What is he like as a guy?”

Romero Britto: “No, he’s very funny!”

The success of his kind…

Alex Miranda: “The most licensed artist on planet Earth.”

…has literally never been achieved before.

Romero Britto: “I’ve been very blessed and lucky to have this gift that definitely changed my life.”

It is impossible to not be happy, joyous, all of the good things here at the Britto Palace.

“The Britto Doc” is having its world premiere at Regal South Beach on Thursday. It hits streaming platforms in 2025.

