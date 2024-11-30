Holiday treats don’t have to come with a side of guilt, and one Miami business is trying to prove that.

Klean Sweets is serving up vegan, organic goodies that are as healthy as they are delicious. Check it out!

Holiday treats, anyone?

If you want to get your holiday indulgence on, Klean Sweets has the recipe to make it healthy.

Marina Arsenicheva: “The season is full of gatherings and parties, and everybody craving sugars and desserts, and Klean Sweets is the option where you can have a dessert and feel good about it.”

These treats are vegan … and if you think that sounds boring, think again.

Marina Arsenicheva: “Every holiday season, I make specials, such as mixed flavors tart collections that have four different amazing flavors.”

That’s right: four different sweet treats on one dessert, all made without any artificial ingredients.

Marina Arsenicheva: “Apple and caramel, sea buckthorn with goji berries, pistachio nougat and black currant, and the fourth flavor is chocolate with pecans, and then cranberries and orange zest.”

Tarts aren’t the only standout on this Klean menu.

Marina Arsenicheva: “I also have a bunch of other things, like Snickers and Twix and hazelnut nougat and mango, pistachio raspberry and so on.”

Sure, having healthy alternatives is important, but Klean is all about being inclusive.

Marina Arsenicheva: “There is no person left out. Everybody can eat Klean Sweets, because with all dietary restrictions, with all kinds of sicknesses, they are safe.”

Don’t just take our word for it.

Customer: “It was amazing, absolutely delicious. It was rich, creamy. I have a sweet tooth, and it was everything you could have wanted in a treat.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Klean Sweets

(305) 407-0212

kleansweets.com

