Pudgy Penguins are about to take over Art Week in Miami.

Kicking off what the brand is calling “The Year of the Penguin”. The Miami based internet sensation is throwing a massive party at Casa Nube in Wynwood. Deco sat down with the brand’s co-founder Steve Starobinksy for all the deets on the party.

Steve Starobinsky: “We’re building out the incredible Pengu Pier with our co-sponsors Open Sea in the heart of Wynwood, for an experiential party. Open bar of course. We’re flying in DJs from specifically New York to ensure that the vibes are immaculate at the party. Exclusive merch, think of it as a technology forward art exhibit.”

The Miami takeover is just the beginning. With a national rollout and a surprise collab dropping top of next year, the fun begins Thursday, Dec. 4 in Wynwood.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pengu Pier presented by Pudgy Penguins and OpenSea

Dec. 4 6-9 p.m.

Casa Nube Wynwood

2060 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

WEBSITE

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.