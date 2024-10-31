Miss boy bands? We do too! But a hot new Miami-based group is starting to buzz in the music world. They’re called DND or Do Not Disturb. So, let’s pay attention then. Because they’re combining Latino style with world-class choreography. I met the guys at their boy band boot camp in Miami Beach.

Boy bands are back, baby.

They’re called dnd or do not disturb.

Emilio: “That was almost the motto of every day. We’d have to turn our phone on Do Not Disturb and lock in on whatever we were doing, whether singing, dancing.”

And the Miami-based group wants your full attention.

Javi: “Everybody’s on their phone like, you know what I’m saying? We want to take that away.”

In English and Spanish.

Emiliano: “We put the New York, we put the Venezuela, Chile, Miami, and Puerto Rico, and we put all of that on every specific song.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you guys have a Cuban in the group or not?”

Group: “No, we don’t.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, obviously you have one now. Hahahaha”

You hear it on songs like Dejavu.

Danny Isaac: “Dejavu is like when you’re kind of like in a limbo state with someone. When you’re going back and forth, you don’t know what to do. It’s a cycle. You fight, you break up, you make up, and then all over again.”

Or on “La Primera Ves.” with Pharrell Williams.

Emiliano: “And it was like our first experimental track with him, and he just helped us and guided us through this amazing song, which we all connect to with such a nice fusion of reggaeton with his own sauce.”

DND’s secret sauce: Dance.

Danny Isaac: “I started dancing when I was five, six in church.”

Javi: “In the Latin scene, we want to really bring it up a notch, you know, when talking about performance and dance and give you guys a show.”

Emilio: “Since I was six years old, and all the way through different types of dancing. I did tap, jazz, and modern, but mainly musical theater, where I developed my singing as well, a lot, and acting.”

“Pina Coladas” will sound familiar.

Emiliano: “Meeting a new person, that’s how it starts. How does it start?”

Danny Isaac: [Sings]

Alex Miranda: “So beautiful!”

Group: “Whoo!”

Emiliano: “Rupert Holmes, the song, the original song from the ’80s. Such a nice refreshing take on it, and then the Latin scene — it hadn’t been done before. So it’s a really cool interpolation.”

They live with each other on Miami Beach, in a sort of boy band boot camp.

Danny Isaac: Obviously there’s a famous saying, ‘You don’t know somebody until you live with them.’

Alex Miranda: Oh, yeah. Yup.

Danny Isaac: So you know we really know each other. Haha”

But, this lesson isn’t landing for me.

Javi: “And then you’re going to go wom wom.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait wait. Go wom wom, what?”

Javi: “wom wom.”

Alex Miranda: “See, my brain doesn’t go that fast.”

Javi: “wom wom wom, ee ee.”

Alex Miranda: “Ee ee.”

Javi: “And then you’re going to go zoom zoom.”

Alex Miranda: “Zoom zoom.”

Javi: “And then you go zah!”

Right.

