The holiday season can be a pretty magical time of year. But it can also be a really pricey one.

It doesn’t have to be, though. Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months is here. That means you can enjoy some of the best events in SoFlo without breaking the bank.

John Copeland: “Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months is a two-month long celebration where we have fantastic deals, offers, events, and experiences that everyone can take advantage of right here in Greater Miami and Miami Beach.”

Who doesn’t love a good deal, right?! ACH Months is all about checking out all of the cool stuff SoFlo has to offer at a discount. That includes live theater at the Arsht Center and art exhibits at the Wynwood Walls.

Alfonso Corona: “We have nine new murals, new sculptures and a new gallery exhibition with over 100 artworks.”

Suzette Espinosa: “Tickets can start at $20 even $30 with this promotion, and you can see everything from wonderful outdoor concerts out on our plaza to Broadway musicals.”

Some of the things you can check out at the Arsht Center with this deal are “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” and “Cirque Dreams,” a high-energy acrobatic holiday show.

For more info on the ACH Months deals, click here.

