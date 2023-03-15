When the school day ends, performance night begins for the students of Miami Arts Charter school.

Students get a chance to experience what it’s like being in the entertainment business when they perform at The Listening Room.

The students aren’t only in the show, they are also running it behind the scenes.

Teachers get to see the students apply what they learned in class.

The shows are open and free to the general public.

