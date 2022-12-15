Miami’s music scene is always booming with hot new artists. From the Latin world, to hip-hop, and rap too. Now a Miami local and rapper Apollo Lofton is on his way to join in their ranks,backed by big names like Drake, Kanye West, and Emilio Estefan.

Apollo Lofton isn’t just popular with his fans. Drake and Kanye West can’t get enough of him either.

Not to mention a 3-0-5 legend is backing him up too.

Apollo Lofton: “Meeting Emilio Estefan was definitely a little life changing for sure. We sat in the studio for about five hours just talking. I soaked it in and took mental notes, he definitely saw something in me.”

Now, Apollo is dropping his latest album “Chaos is Necessary.”

Apollo Lofton: ” the philosophy behind it is just to embrace the chaos, to understand you can never avoid the pain and the hard times that you go through. Might as well prepare yourself for it, don’t run away from it, it’s neccessary to grow.”

Taking inspiration from Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 album, “Good Kid, m-A-A-D City”

Apollo Lofton: “I tried to figure out, how can I make something like that, how can I make something that’s chaotic, in sound but how can I also incorporate story telling?”

But his biggest influence is his home city.

Apollo Lofton: “It influences me by giving me that grit, that bounce, you feel what I’m saying? Miami has this aura to it where it’s kind of survival of the fittest. It’s cut-throat.”

As for his dream collaboration he’s got one artist in mind.

Apollo Lofton: “I would have to go with Nas, just because I feel like we could relate we’d definitely create something that is timeless, you feel me? He’s a timeless cat, he’s a timeless individual.”

