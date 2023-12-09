Miami Art Week is in full swing, and there are plenty of incredible galleries all over South Florida. From magical mazes to high-tech paintings, here’s a roundup of what you can take in this weekend.

A-maze-ing art is popping up at the Faena Hotel.

Nicole Comotti: “Faena Arts Program is community-driven, so it’s educational, and we’re very excited to work with artists who are emerging artists and really giving them a platform.”

Sebastian Errazuriz is glad to use that platform to showcase his sand maze that’s the size of a football field.

Good news: Sebastian designed it with the help of artificial intelligence and says it wasn’t made so you could get lost.

Sebastian Errazuriz: “The maze is an incredible opportunity for people to walk in, disconnect from their everyday life for a few minutes, only to hopefully find themselves and be able to take a moment of pause in order to maybe have a conversation with friends, maybe take a rest from work, hopefully take a rest from your phones.”

And you won’t want to miss taking a dive into Kelly Breeze’s installation, “Dirt’s Dive,” with its life-size cutout figures and sculptures.

Kelly Breez: “This one in particular kind of ended up being about, you know, the community of the dive bar. I love old dive bars, and it’s a very Floridian thing. I grew up in and around them. My first memory is in a bar by the railroad tracks.”

Juliana Plexxo: “The base of my collections, my art pieces, is 100% engraving. I did the first edition in engraving, like this, very small, and then I recreate the same, but in acrylic.”

At the National Hotel, there’s more than meets the eye when you check out Juliana Plexxo’s art.

That’s because you have to use your phone to see her pieces come to life. You also need a QR code.

Juliana Plexxo: “I like to play with the brain of the people and also with their perspectives.”

When it comes to her installation, Reyna Noriega gets her creativity from the 305.

Reyna Noriega: “I’m always inspired by all of the color here, the vibrancy here, the culture here, and it all finds its way to influence my art.”

The immersive exhibition explores her Cuban-American heritage and can be seen at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach Hotel.

Javier Marquis: “She really exemplifies what Miami is all about, and we’re so happy to have her here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Juliana Plexxo Art

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

julianaplexxo.es

Faena Arts Program

Faena Hotel

3420 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

faenaart.org

Reyna Noriega Art

Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach

1825 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

nautilushotelmiami.com

