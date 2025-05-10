Who doesn’t like to party? And if it’s for a good cause, that’s even better.

Throw on your best derby gear! The Miami Alphas are having a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

The event is their way of celebrating spring. Plus, they’re raising money for their education foundation.

The bash takes place during the Preakness Race at Gulfstream Park, and it’s going to have a lot of surprises.

Adrian Brockington, co-chair of Derby Party: “We’re raising money, that’s the first thing. We’ll have silent auctions. We’ll have the best dressed male, and we’ll also have a parade of women hats.”

The afternoon of fun, fashion and giving back goes down next Saturday.

Tickets start at $75. They’re available on Eventbrite.

FOR MORE INFO:

5th Annual Miami Alpha Derby Day Party 2025

Saturday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m.

901 Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Tickets

