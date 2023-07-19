Miami has beautiful beaches, fab food, amazing music, and great up-and-coming young filmmakers!

Now they’re ready to show the city and the world, the power of their movies, and make a positive impact.

Better grab some popcorn because the Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival is back!

Saliha Nelson: “The Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival is an annual event dedicated to showcasing, young creative filmmakers not only in the Miami area but internationally.”

This year’s event has 59 movies covering topics that kids deal with on a regular basis, including peer pressure like in the short flick: “loosen up”

The movie was directed by Gavin Soler with the help of the assistant director, Charmiana Delphonse.

Gavin Soler: “I really hope that everyone likes the film, and I hope that everyone, you don’t have to take away the whole peer pressure thing, you can just be entertained or be visually stimulated by the cinematography, but just getting it out there is enough for me.”

Charmiana Delphonse: “What I’ve learned about myself is that this is for me, and this is what I want to do. Directing, assistant directing, editing, I like to be versatile.”

The kids will even get to work on their own filmmaking skills with industry pros.

Saliha Nelson: “We’re going to have a pitch competition, an award ceremony, workshops, master classes. And we’re even having two special guests, one celebrating 50 years in HipHop, Music, and Film,

Like first-time panelist, and rapper, Kool Rock Ski, who’s also judging the moving pictures.

Kool Rock Ski: “I’m looking for fun, I’m looking for good educated, something that’s well-educated. I’m excited about the documentaries the young people are putting together. I love a good documentary, and if it’s coming from a child’s point of view or a young person’s point of view, it makes it even better.”

Alongside kool rock is “John Wick” actor, Sergio Delavicci, who’s been a keynote speaker during the film festival for the past two years.

Sergio Delavicci: “I will be leading two acting workshops about how film and television impact our society by utilizing improvisation skills.”

But for Sergio, it’s more than just teaching them skills…

Sergio Delavicci: “Every time I attend Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival, I get very inspired and motivated to step my game up as a creator, as a talent, as an artist, and of course as an actor.”

Saliha Nelson: “This film festival is a great afternoon out, it is going to be one of those occasions where you can come out enjoy, have fun, and watch great youth films.”

The film festival takes place at the Miami Dade North campus from July 20-21.

FOR MORE INFO:

Click the link for more

Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival

Miami Dade College- North Campus

11380 Northwest 27th Avenue

Miami, Florida 33167

July 20-21



