Deco people are the kind of people looking to turn a regular night out into something way more fun. Good thing Wynwood’s got a new spot that doesn’t do anything “low-key.” In fact, it’s the tunes that are turned up to the max. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at Canta Corazon — in Wynwood to tell us more.

Canta canta, don’t you wanna?

Canta Corazon, a music-driven Mexican hotspot, has landed in Wynwood.

Natalia: “Wynwood is the heart of the party in Miami, so that’s the reason why we are here.”

And this is a party you don’t want to miss. The name of the place literally translates to “Sing, Heart,” and while you’re here, you’ll definitely sing your heart out.

Name the tune, and the staff will have the lyrics cued up on all of its TVs so everyone can sing-along.

Natalia: “Obviously, we are from Mexico, so that’s the reason for our name and everything in Spanish. But we want the people to enjoy every type of music.”

Hey, the night even comes with special cowboy hats.

Natalia: “When we give the hats to all of our guests, we change the vibe of the place. And all of them have a hat, and they are drinking and enjoying.”

There’s also plenty of entertainment going on outside of the music.

Natalia: “One of our best experiences is the mechanical bull. That’s amazing to enjoy your night.”

Then there’s the food…

Natalia: “Yes, we are from Mexico, so we have a big menu of Mexican food like esquites, tacos.”

There are plenty of drinks to go around with “Canta Corazon,” even offering bottle service. It’s just a good time waiting to be had by you.

Natalia: “We’re waiting for you, Thursdays through Saturdays. We start at 7 p.m. and finish at 3 a.m.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.