They say music is food for the soul, and if that’s the case, we’re eating real good here on Deco, because we’re dishing with a Latin star who’s telling us all about his origin story.

Adriel Favela (singing): “Se vuelve loca cuando se junta conmigo. A ella le gustan las trocas, ropa cara y los corridos.”

Life is a song, and Adriel Favela is hitting all the right notes.

Adriel Favela (singing): “Princesa, se me encela y me marcan las otras, pero a todas yo las mando a buzón. Yo estoy pa’ ella darle amor.”

The Mexican-American singer is celebrating the release of his 10th studio album, “Origen” … and he couldn’t think of a better place to soak it all in than the 305.

Adriel Favela: “I love Miami. I love my album. I’m in the right place with the right people, so it’s very exciting for me to be here.”

Adriel Favela (singing): “Si hoy la vida me sonríe, es porque siempre he aguantado los vergazos.”

After taking some time to explore mariachi music, the singer is returning to his roots.

Adriel Favela: “Being a mariachi for four years and a half was a great experience, but I can’t deny what’s in my veins, you know? Corridos are in my veins, in my heart, and it was just that necessity. I hear corridos, and it’s just a different type of pump.”

In case you’re wondering, that’s a traditional Mexican-style …kind of like a ballad, where you tell stories through song.

Adriel Favela (singing): “Contamos con protección, Esa del Señor y la de mi ‘apá, que es un viejo lobo.”

And Adriel is not afraid to get personal.

Adriel Favela: “My personal life is my music, it’s my career, it’s what I express. It’s always been real — what I lived, what I sing, what I write.”

His music is about what he’s lived, but let’s talk about where he’s lived, because this San Francisco native has spent time here in the Magic City.

Adriel Favela: “Oh, my God, I miss the food, I miss the vibe of the people. The people here are crazy; their vibe’s always happy, even when they fight in the traffic. Honestly, if I could, I would live here, no doubt.”

Adriel Favela (singing): “Se bajan, se suben. Los vestiditos allá en las nubes.”

“Origen” marks a new chapter in his career, and it’s one he’s fully diving into.

Adriel Favela (singing): “I’m more present than ever. I’m happy to be where I am right now, collaborating with so many people and just giving out good music with good vibes.”

Good music and good vibes? Sounds like a SoFlo concert! Which begs the question: What kind of show would this rising superstar love to play here in Miami?

Adriel Favela (singing): “I’m a festival guy. I love festivals. The festivals you guys do here, beachfront, are crazy.”

