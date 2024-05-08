A who’s who of the fashion world gathered for a glamourous night at the Met.

The Met Gala celebrated its new costume exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: ReAwakening Fashion” last night. From movie stars to supermodels and famous singers, everyone was dressed to the nines. Here are some glam highlights.

LaLa Anthony: “Wow, look at the dress look at the details.”

Talk about an entrance! Fashion reigning supreme Monday night and Cardi B definitely got the memo.

The annual Met Gala in New York City taking center stage and so did first-time Co-Chair Zendaya stealing the show in John Galliano. A quick change into another Galliano gown from his Givenchy era, making Zendaya the Belle of the Ball.

Ariana Grande was there too, floating down the carpet like a porcelain angel.

Ariana Grande: “This is actual Mother of Pearl made by Loewe. Johnathan Anderson’s vision of this was to have me in Mother of Pearl, which coincidentally is my birthstone.”

Nicki Minaj channeling the night’s theme; “Garden of Time” in a vibrant fit and flare 3D flower mini dress.

Shakira in a sprawling sculpted rose cape gown by Carolina Herrera.

Anna Wintour: “I’m just so thankful for the army of people who put this together. We start planning it over a year in advance.”

This year the museum’s costume exhibition dubbed, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Sarah Jessica Parker: “I get to come with my dear friend, this is our 7th?”

Andy Cohen: “7th I think.”

Sarah Jessica Parker: “Yes, this is our 7th, our 7th.”

Andy Cohen: “She takes my breath away every time. I think being on her arm and helping her up the stairs.”

Speaking to Vogue, Gala Co-Chair Jennifer Lopez, who’s attended the Gala 14 times says it’s always a magical night.

Jennifer Lopez: “It’s lovely, it’s a beautiful night so many people, so many artists come together from different genres; from music, from film, fashion.”

Supermodel, GiGi Hadid, wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset dress by Thom Browne. It took over 70 people and thousands of hours to make it by hand.

Singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi sizzling as a newly married couple on the carpet.

Rita Ora: “So we are wearing Marni this evening and Francesa, who is one of my dearest friends, we really wanted to take fashion for me with the theme and a timeless beauty so all of these beads really age back to the 1st and 2nd century B.C..”

Mindy Kaling stunning in a dress called, “The Melting Flower of Time,” definitely my favorite.

And singer Lana Del Ray branching out in Alexander McQueen. Her hand-embroidered dress featuring thorny vines, climbing from her skirt to behind her head.

The Met Gala raises money for the museum’s costume institute. The exhibition officially opens to the public Friday.

