Lionel Messi has his hands — and feet full — playing for Argentina in the World Cup.

He somehow found time to hang out with everybody’s friendly, neighborhood superhero.

Messi and Tom Holland teamed up to squeeze a little more juice out of the publicity campaign for “Spiderman: Brand New Day.”

The legendary athlete isn’t giving up his day job. He’ll be back on the pitch Friday, when Argentina faces off against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium.

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