It’s that time of year, again you start sweating the second you open your front door!

But one outdoor cleaning service in South Florida has really adjusted to the heat by making things even hotter with kilts!

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s wearing pants for some reason, has more.

Men in kilts are like men in general just better, which is why the ‘Men In Kilts’ company has figured out how to improve the view in more ways than one.

And invited me to feel truly free from labor, it turns out.

I’ve got three words for you.

Carlos Ponce: “This is it, we wear our kilts all time.”

Men In Kilts!

Alex Miranda: “Everybody loves a man in a kilt, right? Am I wrong?

Carlos Ponce: “Absolutely, Always.”

All ways, all days, baby.

Carlos Ponce: “There’s a funny aspect to it and the first thing that they say is, omg, you actually wear kilts!”

Well, yeah, that’s the name of this business which also employs women and offers.

Andrea Ponce: “Window cleaning, pressure washing, roof washing, and what we call house washing. Our window cleaning is our most popular service, where we use a purified water system. Living here in Miami, you kinda need to keep your windows clean to keep your home looking nice and have a nice view.”

Nice view alright.

Alex Miranda: “I mean, look the first question that everybody’s asking”

Is what are the differences between Scottish and Irish kilts, right?

Alex Miranda: “Are you guys wearing underwear or no?”

Carlos Ponce: “We have to wear, of course, underneath this we have our shorts and it keeps the air flowing, so it keeps us nice and cool.”

Um, ok, let’s, um, move on, to the love story between husband and wife co-owners, Carlos and Andrea.

Carlos Ponce: “My wife and I grew up together so we went to kindergarten together.”

Andrea Ponce: “You know, when we remet at college, we just had that chemistry.”

Carlos Ponce: “We got married 10 years ago, and we have two daughters, five and three.”

Minus one employee.

Alex Miranda: “I hear you guys are down someone and need some assistance.”

Andrea Ponce: “Haha we do.”

Alex Miranda: “I feel one with nature and I feel like I’m not wearing underwear.”

Andrea Ponce: “Today we have this gorgeous house.”

Homeowner: “It does make you smile while you’re getting work done, and it’s a good addition to the service.”

Andrea Ponce: “We need to get the windows clean, we need to get the pressure washing of the pool deck.”

Psst, easy!

Andre Ponce: “Alex, there’s more work to do, let’s go.”

But it’s peak mango season.

Homeowner: “Look at that man-go.”

Alex Miranda: “Mhm, all of a sudden, I think I need my windows clean.”

So, mang-no.

Carlos Ponce: “We’re fun our techs are friendly but yet they’re professional, we get the job done at the end of the day which is the most important thing.”

Speaking of professionals.

“Alex Miranda: “What do you think?”

Carlos Ponce: “You’re fired.”

Andrea Ponce: “You can man-go!”

Employee: “And leave the kilt!”

Men in Kilts was started by a real Scotsman in Canada and the franchises have really taken off, no surprise there.

FOR MORE INFO:

Click the link for more

Men In Kilts

3135 SW 3rd Avenue

Miami, FL 33129

305-614-6548

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.