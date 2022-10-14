Pearls are absolutely classic, but they’re not always trendy for a woman. A new demographic is making them hot again in a whole new way: men. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the story.

Not that I’m any authority on style, but I do know this: lately it’s been men bringing pearls to the forefront of fashion. From Hollywood to sports and even one of my recent dates, it is a hot new look … so I wanted to try it.

If…

Nicole Kidman (as Satine, singing): “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Then, pearls are your bro’s new bestie.

Christopher Petrillo: “I’ve been getting text messages, DMs every day on it.”

And the hot new accessory for men and non-binary people.

Christopher Petrillo: “I sell to a lot of athletes, so, you know, they’ve been hitting me up and asking me, you know, ‘Hey, you got anything mixed in with diamonds?'”

And at Mint Jewelers by Boodaddy Diamonds in Hollywood.

Alex Miranda: “The bling looks really good on you.”

Christopher Petrillo: “Retail on it is about $200,000.”

Christopher says the boys really are bringing them back.

Christopher: “You got Justin Bieber, you got LeBron, you got Pharrell.”

With…

Christopher: “Earrings, bracelets, necklaces. Guys are wearing anklets now.”

A$AP Rocky rocks them with Rihanna.

Rihanna: “High tops or low tops?”

A$AP Rocky: “It’s going to have to be high tops.”

And Harry Styles wears them practically everywhere.

Harry Styles (singing): “Walk the fire for you, just let me adore you.”

So, should you try the trend, too? Resident female perspective Nicki says…

Nicki: “I like it.”

But…

Nicki: “You would have to have good style to be able to rock it.”

Then I’m disqualified.

Alex Miranda: “Nicki, what do you think?”

Nicki: “Oh, no. That’s a no for me.”

Uh, that was fast.

Nicki: “It’s not it for me. We gotta pull it up a little bit. Once it’s a choker, then yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, you think because I’m short, choker length is better.”

I agree, but let me try a less busy shirt, too.

Alex: “OK, so I want to give the longer one now. Let’s give that a shot.”

Christopher Petrillo: “OK, let’s see. It’s not you, fam.”

Alex Miranda: “How about now?”

[Christopher looks Alex up and down, shakes his head.]

He obviously needs prescription glasses, because, I mean…

But how about Uptown Dale, the Miami Heat in-arena host?

Dale McLean: “I think everybody is like, ‘Well, if Harry Styles can do it and all the girls like it, let me see what’s up with that.'”

And there is a lot up with this.

Dale McLean: “I don’t think it’s a gas station run kind of a look.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God.”

Dale McLean: “As the kids say, that’s very drippy.”

We agree: a little less drip.

Alex Miranda: “I love the bracelet idea. It’s just kind of the right amount, right?”

Dale McLean: “Right amount.”

And synthetic, for a lot less money.

Christopher: “I could get you a bracelet for about 100 bucks.”

But seriously, guys, with beads…

Alex Miranda: “You’re getting pretty close! I mean…”

So, Dale tried the choker and plans to turn some heads.

Dale McLean: “I don’t like to blend. I like to stand out, so this is definitely a standout piece.”

Cardi B (rapping): “Came through drippin’ (drip drip). Came through drippin’ (drip drip).”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.