“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hit theaters Friday. The original bad boys, reggae band Inner Circle, will be hitting the road. Deco got the guys to behave just a little bit and tell us about their upcoming tour.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence might be the Bad Boys on the big screen … but on stage, Inner Circle takes on that title.

The reggae group were all smiles at the blue carpet movie premiere in Miami.

Ian Lewis: “You know, it was very inclusive. It was really, as vibes go, I give it a 10 out of 10.”

Roger Lewis: “Biggup Will, Bilall, Martin Lawrence.”

Ian Lewis: “Directors, Jerry Bruckheimer.”

Roger Lewis: “As usual, what you gonna do, you got it.”

Will Smith (singing with group): “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do.”

They even got to visit the film set.

Does anybody understand Martin’s remix?

Bernard “Touter” Harvey: “I have no idea what he says.”

Ian Lewis: “In essence what I saw, he did Kelly Clarkson Show. What was great about it is, Will actually got into his rapping things.”

So, what are the actual lyrics?

Ian Lewis: “So we say, you chuck it on your mother and you chuck it on your father, which means like…”

Roger Lewis: “That’s disrespectful.”

Ian Lewis: “Exactly.”

Roger Lewis: “Play out teenagers 101, all cultures.”

Any plans this summer?

Roger Lewis: “This summer we’ll basically be going out with UB40 from England. We’re going to be doing, I don’t know like, 10 cities, 12 cities. So looking forward to that.”

And of course, you’ll hear the iconic song.

Ian Lewis: “Bob Marley got ‘One Love,’ you guys got ‘Bad Boys.’ It’s almost like two reggae songs that anywhere in the world, somebody knows that song.”

Roger Lewis: “One love.”

Ian Lewis: “Of course, one heart.”

Roger Lewis: “Let’s get together and be bad boys, bad boys.”

