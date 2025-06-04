Spirits are high in the Jean household. Wyclef’s sister, Melky is turning her sights to rum. Deco’s very own thirst quencher, Alex Miranda, has more. Alex?

Melky calls Saint Sauveur 1972 history in a bottle. Not just for her family, but for the Haitian community. But I couldn’t confirm that this rum is in fact historically good unless I took shots of it.

Grammy-nominated artist Melky Jean doesn’t just have music on her mind.

Melky Jean: “I am Haitian American, so rum runs through my blood.”

Specifically, her new Haitian heritage rum brand, Saint Sauveur 1972.

Melky Jean: “Saint Sauveur 1972 is the first ever documented Haitian refugee ship to ever land on the shores of Pompano Beach, Florida in 1972, which is also the same year that my mother came to the United States.”

The little sister of hip hop legend Wyclef Jean, you know, of Fugees fame. This spirit has fans in high places.

Melky Jean: “he and Lauren Hill did an amazing concert at Manna in Wynwood. And, of course, I was in the back. I mixed a little pineapple and Saint Silver. He said, ‘I’m never drinking anything else,”

And offered in two SKUs.

Melky Jean: “People are actually doing the two-year chilled as a shot.”

Alex Miranda: “I have the gag reflex,”

Melky Jean: “You’re killing me!”

Oh, it’s smooth.

Melky Jean: “The two year is made to mix with your favorite cocktail.”

The coconut really kicks in the aftertaste.

Melky Jean: “Aftertaste. You’re gonna smell some vanilla. You’re gonna get some hints of citrus. Now, the four-year, I would not recommend mixing it because it’s a bit more robust. The four is the Rolls Royce, baby. We’re going to back that baby up.”

Alex Miranda: “What time is it again?”

Melky Jean: “7 p.m.”

Alex Miranda: “I think it’s more like 1:45.”

It’s like the sipper’s rum. It’s smooth even though it’s strong.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s gonna take you there half the time.”

Melky Jean: “Absolutely. “

Melky Jean: “I have two giant Golden Doodles.”

Alex Miranda: “Golden Doodles?”

Melky Jean: “Yeah, they’re the best.”

Alex Miranda: “What is your greatest fear in life?”

Melky Jean: “I am so afraid of escalators.”

History in a bottle, memories in the making.

Melky Jean: “My grandmother in Haiti made moonshine. My mother, she makes Crémas. Being able to take the energy and bring it to the world, nothing feels better than that. Taste the heritage and…”

Both: “and celebrate the spirit.”

And nothing tastes better than the Caribbean.

