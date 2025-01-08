The war memorial is about to become South Florida’s freshest concert venue. In fact, Melissa Etheridge is set to be the first artist to set foot on the stage. Deco caught up with the singer-songwriter, and she is so pumped about her So-Flo gig!

Melissa Etheridge is bringing rock and roll to Fort Lauderdale’s refurbished war memorial. This isn’t just another gig though for the musical legend.

Melissa Etheridge, Making history: “I just know that I am the first to play there that it is a really beautiful place and there’s not a bad seat in the house. Those are the things I know.”

Hurricane Helene caused her to cancel a gig in Tampa back in September. When it came time to reschedule, South Florida was at the top of the list.

Melissa Etheridge: “We decided instead of putting everything together and just doing one show, that we would do a whole ten days’ worth of stuff and Fort Lauderdale is in there.”

Melissa’s been putting her soulful style out there for almost 40 years.

Her work has provided a road map for younger female artists to follow in her very talented footsteps.

Melissa Etheridge: “I have met many of these women that are in the forefront today and many of them have said ‘Thank you so much for inspiring me,’ from Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan all of them.”

Even after all these years, she still gets a kick out of people’s reactions to her songs.

Melissa Etheridge: “So now I stand on stage and I sing these songs for everyone and they have their own responses to it.”

Melissa’s social activism is on display in her Paramount+ documentary, “I’m Not Broken”.

Melissa Etheridge: “We went in and filmed this concert at the women’s penitentiary there in Kansas.”

The two-part series focuses on five inmates, who find a way to rise above their current situation.

Melissa Etheridge: “And how these women change their lives and then how music can lift people up and bring them together.”

When Melissa opens at the war memorial next month, she’ll be more than ready to rock out.

Melissa Etheridge: “January no better place to be than Florida so I’m excited being there.”

For tickets, click here.

