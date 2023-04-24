You know Melissa Barrera from the recent Scream movies and In the Heights. In Carmen, she’s taking on a centuries-old, iconic character in a whole new, modern way. Now’s the time I would crack a joke before introducing the story, But this movie’s kinda serious, and tragic. So, I guess not.

Maybe you’ve heard of the famous French opera Carmen?

Melissa Barrera: “As soon as people heard about the project, people were like, ‘Carmen! Carmen! You’re going to play Carmen.’ As soon as people say that it adds pressure.”

But, a new movie, with the same name: Is a complete re-imagining of that story, so I guess it doesn’t really matter if you haven’t.

Melissa Barrera stars in the musical drama, about a woman, you guessed it, Carmen.

Melissa Barrera: “She’s like this fierce, kind of like femme fatale, very powerful, sure woman.”

Who flees the Mexican desert after her mother is murdered.

Alex Miranda: “The amount of struggle and complication that she goes through in this new take on the role is just fascinating to watch play out.”

Melissa Barrera: “I was so interested in exploring the pain behind that.”

Melissa Barrera: “I was like this is a beautiful opportunity for me as an actor to portray an iconic character but also to tell this story that is so real about like immigrants running from danger and pain and seeking a better life.”

She’s rescued by Aidan, a Marine, played by Paul Mescal, and both struggle to evade authorities on their way to Los Angeles.

Melissa Barrera: “What makes a woman become that, what drives a woman to navigate life in that way.”

And this enduring story of tragedy and hope…

Melissa Barrera: “I was like feeling the pressure of the expectations of people.”

Is told, in part, through dance.

Melissa Barrera: “And I thought that that was a beautiful way to tell an immigration story in a way that had never been told before.”

Trailer: you have to be free. Dance.”

Alex: “Dance is so therapeutic. There is so much you can process in movement.”

Melissa: “I was nervous about it and the dancing because unlike in the Heights, where there’s a billion cameras and setups and you can cut if anyone makes a mistake.”

Melissa: “So you have to do it well.”

