Meghan Trainor is turning up the volume on her music and her message. She’s got a new single and a new album on the way. Get ready for confidence, clap backs and Meghan like you’ve never seen her.

Meghan Trainor is back with new music, a new attitude and a tour.

Her single, “Still Don’t Care,” just dropped with a music video, paving the way for her upcoming album, “Toy With Me,” out April 24.

Meghan Trainor: “It’s my album from my thirties, you know, I am 31 and thriving and I’m also, like, a mom of two young kids and I’m going through real life stuff like all of us are going through and just, I write down anything I’m feeling in that time period when I’m in the studio. So, I felt a lot of anger, I felt sadness and extra love. I felt a lot of love too and I wrote that in a lot of my songs.”

The singer let us in on what shaped this next chapter.

The first track fires back at body shamers — and Meghan says she’s ready to own her growth.

Meghan Trainor: “I got angry, I got feisty on a few songs. You can hear that right away. This song, ‘Still Don’t Care,’ was a lot on my anger and sadness towards, like, reading everything online. They’re like, ‘She’s unrecognizable, she’s not the girl that she was with ‘All About That Base.” And I’m like, ‘That was 11 years ago. I hope I’m better. I hope that I’ve grown up since 19. I’m gonna do me and I’m going to love me as I am because I’m so proud of myself.'”

Next summer, she’s taking all that energy on the road with “The Get in Girl tour,” kicking off June 12.

Meg’s stepping in with pure confidence, and yes, the clap backs are also making their way to the stage.

Meghan Trainor: “I just want to dance. I want to dance and escape and have the best night ever with everyone. I want them to feel like that every night. And I want, that’s why we called it ‘Get in Girl,’ because everyone’s welcome. And get in and escape all your real life problems for the night.”

You can catch Meghan Trainor on tour in Orlando next summer.

