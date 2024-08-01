In 2015, she was all about that bass, but now Meghan Trainor is on a timeless vibe. How do we know? Because she told us! Our resident pop prince, Alex Miranda, has more.

Meghan spilled tea on her new album, “Timeless,” with us, plus what we can expect on her upcoming tour, which stops right down here in SoFlo, where you can shake your … bass, no treble.

We hope you’re ready for the ride of your life, because…

Meghan Trainor (singing): “My love’s going to take you to the moon. My love, my love.”

Meghan Trainor has released her new album, “Timeless,” and it’s full of bops.

Meghan Trainor (singing): “Whoops, you messed up. Ran around and then you got caught. Whoops, you messed up. Now you’re cryin’ about what you lost.”

The Grammy-award winning singer sat down with us to talk about entering a new era with this new album.

Meghan Trainor: “I feel like I’m aging backwards. I’ve never looked better. I finally figured out how to work out and love eating healthy and not getting sick ever. So it’s a new me.”

And while she says she’s changing for the better physically, Meghan says she sticking to the same music formula that made her first album a hit.

Meghan Trainor: “I studied was was great about ‘All About That Bass,’ and I was constantly playing ‘Dear Future Husband’ and songs like that. Like ‘Title,’ that re-blew up on TikTok. and I was like, ‘Why? Why is this so special?’ And I tried to do that in ‘Timeless’ with these big songs.”

In September, the pop star is taking “Timeless” on the road. Her first stop? South Florida … which means family time.

Meghan Trainor: “I have grandparents that live in Florida. I have a grandma and grandpa, and then I have a great-grandma who is turing 102. I’m starting the tour in Florida now so that I can go see her.”

But the turn up will be in full effect, too.

Meghan Trainor: “We are going to be up and dancing. I have six beautiful dancers that are going to work their booty off for me. There are a lot of songs; we are trying to fit 30 songs into an hour and a half.”

Meghan says this will be the kind of fun that you’ll want to experience with someone.

Meghan Trainor: “I hope they go with the friends or their family members or their lovers, and they just make the best memories, that they’ll keep forever. And, in 50 years, I hope they are still alive and go, ‘Dude, do you remember when we went to that ‘Timeless’ tour? That was sick.”

Meghan will be at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Sept. 1. Tickets are already on sale.

