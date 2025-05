Megan Thee Stallion turned up the temperature during her runway strut at Miami Swim Week.

The self-proclaimed “Hot Girl Coach” shut down the catwalk at the Paraiso Fashion Show, Thursday night, when she strutted out in a shimmering gold one-piece from her new swimwear line “Hot Girl Collection.”

Pieces from that new swimwear line are now available at Walmart.

